Royal

Zara Tindall unveils new look amid Australia tour with Mike Tindall

Princess Anne's daughter steps out in comforts and for girls' day out amid official Australia tour with Mike Tindall

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025


Zara Tindall stepped out in comfort during her girls’ day out with close friends.

The British equestrian, who is currently on an official Australia tour with husband Mike Tindall, debuted a new casual look.

She went out to eat at Bumbles Cafe on the Gold Coast with a group of pals, taking a small break from her duties as Magic Millions Ambassador.

Zara looked gorgeous in a casual yet stylish outfit, pair of white cut-off denim shorts, complemented with a simple black vest top to flaunt toned arms.

Princess Anne’s daughter finished the new casual look with classic Adidas sneakers and a black “VALLEY” baseball cap.

During a recent chat with Hello!, she shared her experience attending the huge event, “We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine.”

Zara added, "[We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures. The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."

Notably, Mike Tindall’s wife also dodged a tragic incident during a Magic Millions event last week.

