Sci-Tech

UK plans to become 'world leader' in AI amid struggling economy

British prime minister Keir Starmer is planning to reveal 50-point plan to help make country no.1 in AI tech

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
UK plans to become world leader in AI amid struggling economy
UK plans to become 'world leader' in AI amid struggling economy 

British government is planning to develop a new strategy for the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to reveal AI Opportunities Action Plan on Monday which would help UK in becoming the lead runner in AI industry, reported by Al Jazeera.

The statement shared by the British government unveils the promises to create special zone for data centres and encourage more graduates to study technology-focused courses.

Along with that, the growth zones, the first of which will be established in Culham, Oxfordshire, will have faster planning approvals for data centres and increase the integration with the power grid.

"Our plan will make Britain the world leader. It will give the industry the foundation it needs and will turbocharge the Plan for Change,"said Starmer.

The successful implementation of the plan will make the living standards for households better with minimum waiting lists for hospitals.

AI Opportunities Action Plan is also backed by privately owned tech firms, who have committed approximately $17 billion towards several projects which would create around 13,000 jobs.

On the other hand, his labour government is losing support after just six months in office amid struggling economic conditions.

According to Starmer’s government, AI could be worth around $57 million per year over a decade in financial gains.

Based on an analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that found the tech could boost productivity by as much as 1.5 percentage points a year.

As of now UK ranks third in AI globally after China and the United States according to 2023 Global AI Vibrancy Ranking compiled by Stanford University. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell

Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell

King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary

King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary
Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife

Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife
WhatsApp's new widget brings Meta AI to your home screen
WhatsApp's new widget brings Meta AI to your home screen
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Why did sun turn blue 200 years ago? Scientist reveals real reason
Why did sun turn blue 200 years ago? Scientist reveals real reason
THIS innovative method converts wood waste into next-gen energy source
THIS innovative method converts wood waste into next-gen energy source
Full Moon, Mars to shine together on January 13 for dazzling show
Full Moon, Mars to shine together on January 13 for dazzling show
Tech expert reveals HIDDEN tricks to boost your iPhone's battery life
Tech expert reveals HIDDEN tricks to boost your iPhone's battery life
WhatsApp brings customizable AI chatbots to your fingertips
WhatsApp brings customizable AI chatbots to your fingertips
TikTok ban in US: What does it mean to users?
TikTok ban in US: What does it mean to users?
7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025
7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025
Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine
Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine
WhatsApp prepares to roll out AI-driven tools for smarter chat experience
WhatsApp prepares to roll out AI-driven tools for smarter chat experience