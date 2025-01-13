UK plans to become 'world leader' in AI amid struggling economy 

British government is planning to develop a new strategy for the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) sector.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to reveal AI Opportunities Action Plan on Monday which would help UK in becoming the lead runner in AI industry, reported by Al Jazeera.
The statement shared by the British government unveils the promises to create special zone for data centres and encourage more graduates to study technology-focused courses.
Along with that, the growth zones, the first of which will be established in Culham, Oxfordshire, will have faster planning approvals for data centres and increase the integration with the power grid.
"Our plan will make Britain the world leader. It will give the industry the foundation it needs and will turbocharge the Plan for Change,"said Starmer.
The successful implementation of the plan will make the living standards for households better with minimum waiting lists for hospitals.
AI Opportunities Action Plan is also backed by privately owned tech firms, who have committed approximately $17 billion towards several projects which would create around 13,000 jobs.
On the other hand, his labour government is losing support after just six months in office amid struggling economic conditions.
According to Starmer’s government, AI could be worth around $57 million per year over a decade in financial gains.
Based on an analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that found the tech could boost productivity by as much as 1.5 percentage points a year.
As of now UK ranks third in AI globally after China and the United States according to 2023 Global AI Vibrancy Ranking compiled by Stanford University.