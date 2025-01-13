Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy snowy service at Princess Anne's wedding Church

Princess Anne tied the knot with her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, at Crathie Kirk church

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025


King Charles and Queen Camilla are enjoying their winter break in Scotland to the fullest!

The royal couple attended a picturesque church service on Sunday, braving the snow to worship at Crathie Kirk church.

Charles and Camilla were all smiles as they arrived at the service, surrounded by the breathtaking winter scenery of the Highlands.

For the outing, the monarch donned a tweed jacket as he waved from the backseat with one of the Queen's companions, Lady Sarah Keswick.

Meanwhile, Camilla wrapped herself in a dark wool coat and a furry wide-brimmed hat.

It's a small Church of Scotland parish church in the Scottish village of Crathie, close to the Balmoral estate which holds special significance for the royal family.

Not only is it their regular place of worship when staying at nearby Balmoral Castle, but it's also where Princess Anne tied the knot with her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Princess Anne tied the knot with the naval officer on 12 December 1992 during an intimate ceremony at the church, with only 30 guests in attendance.

The decision for the wedding to be held in Scotland was because the Church of Scotland permitted second marriage for divorcees.

