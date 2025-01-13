Royal

Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to cut ties from being ‘Prince Harry’s wife’

The Duchess of Sussex plots a ‘perfect revenge’ as she gears to break free from being Prince Harry’s wife

  Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025

Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to cut ties from being ‘Prince Harry’s wife’


Meghan Markle has a “perfect revenge” game planned!

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been a subject of criticism since marrying the British prince Harry, has already been gearing up for a solo career, and in a bid to separate her name from the Royal Family and establish her independent identity, the mother-of-two has planned a perfect revenge against the haters.

Speaking to OK!, an insider revealed, “Meghan feels this show will be the perfect revenge for all her doubters and haters. She is so confident it's going to do well and she will get the accolades she deserves for it, which will finally shut some people up. She can't wait."

The source also shared that the Duchess is “determined” to break free from her husband’s shadow and just being known as “Prince Harry’s wife.”

“And nobody can criticise her for cashing in on her royal connections because she doesn’t really mention them. She is just determined to show that she can make it on her own without Harry and her titles,” they added.

The tipster continued, “This is just the beginning for the Meghan brand – she’ll be doing more shows and projects by herself. She doesn’t just want to be known as Harry’s wife.”

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan is set to release on January 15, 2025.

