Sci-Tech

Chinese app RedNote gains popularity amid potential TikTok ban

Chinese app Xiaohongshu, Little Red Book, has seen a surge in downloads after U.S users rush to the app

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025
TikTok potential ban gives rise to popularity of Chinese app RedNote
TikTok potential ban gives rise to popularity of Chinese app RedNote 

Chinese netizens welcome Americans on Xiaohongshu amid possible TikTok ban.

Little Red Book sees a massive increase in downloads from US users amid the social media app ban, which will be implemented on Sunday, January 19, 2025, as reported by NBC.

The short-form video sharing platform was under a constant threat of ban due to national security concerns related to TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Xiaohongshu, also known as RED is a social media platform, similar to TikTok and is owned by Shanghai-based Xingyin Information Technology.

American TikTok users who fear losing the platform have suggested their followers to join them in downloading RedNote to send a message to US government and the tech-giant Meta.

Along with making RedNote the most downloaded app on Monday, netizens are also talking about a possible boycott of all Meta apps including Instagram and Facebook.

Red had been available in English for a while but became more accessible to its Western audience as its popularity grew.

Using Memes to deliver the point

US consumers are using memes to display the anger they feel toward the government which has named security threats and data stealing as the main reason behind the ban.

With some users joking about how the Chinese app doesn’t have to steal their data, they will willingly give it to them if it means keeping the app.

One user posted a video that read, "giving my data directly to President Xi out of spite", which had racked up nearly a million views.

Along with that users on TikTok are posting videos saying goodbye to their "Chinese spy".

Another user on TikTok joking about being the "Chinese spy" addressed the American audience, noting, "I’m your personal Chinese spy. I’ve been spying on you for the past five years. We did a great job. It was a wonderful experience and it’s time to say goodbye. I’m gonna miss you my friend", with Wiz Khalifa's See You Again playing in the background.

On the other hand, Chinese users are welcoming the Western audience on their app, referring to them as "TikTok refugees" and students are asking for help in their English homework. 

RedNote was first launched in 2013 and like many social media apps, witnessed popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’

TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’
Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires

Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires
Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire

LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire
NASA plans to grow fresh food for astronauts on future missions
NASA plans to grow fresh food for astronauts on future missions
WhatsApp's new widget brings Meta AI to your home screen
WhatsApp's new widget brings Meta AI to your home screen
UK plans to become 'world leader' in AI amid struggling economy
UK plans to become 'world leader' in AI amid struggling economy
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Why did sun turn blue 200 years ago? Scientist reveals real reason
Why did sun turn blue 200 years ago? Scientist reveals real reason
THIS innovative method converts wood waste into next-gen energy source
THIS innovative method converts wood waste into next-gen energy source
Full Moon, Mars to shine together on January 13 for dazzling show
Full Moon, Mars to shine together on January 13 for dazzling show
Tech expert reveals HIDDEN tricks to boost your iPhone's battery life
Tech expert reveals HIDDEN tricks to boost your iPhone's battery life
WhatsApp brings customizable AI chatbots to your fingertips
WhatsApp brings customizable AI chatbots to your fingertips
TikTok ban in US: What does it mean to users?
TikTok ban in US: What does it mean to users?
7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025
7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025
Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires