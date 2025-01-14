Chinese app RedNote gains popularity amid potential TikTok ban

Chinese netizens welcome Americans on Xiaohongshu amid possible TikTok ban.
Little Red Book sees a massive increase in downloads from US users amid the social media app ban, which will be implemented on Sunday, January 19, 2025, as reported by NBC.
The short-form video sharing platform was under a constant threat of ban due to national security concerns related to TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance.
Xiaohongshu, also known as RED is a social media platform, similar to TikTok and is owned by Shanghai-based Xingyin Information Technology.
American TikTok users who fear losing the platform have suggested their followers to join them in downloading RedNote to send a message to US government and the tech-giant Meta.
Along with making RedNote the most downloaded app on Monday, netizens are also talking about a possible boycott of all Meta apps including Instagram and Facebook.
Red had been available in English for a while but became more accessible to its Western audience as its popularity grew.
Using Memes to deliver the point
US consumers are using memes to display the anger they feel toward the government which has named security threats and data stealing as the main reason behind the ban.
With some users joking about how the Chinese app doesn’t have to steal their data, they will willingly give it to them if it means keeping the app.
One user posted a video that read, "giving my data directly to President Xi out of spite", which had racked up nearly a million views.
Along with that users on TikTok are posting videos saying goodbye to their "Chinese spy".
Another user on TikTok joking about being the "Chinese spy" addressed the American audience, noting, "I’m your personal Chinese spy. I’ve been spying on you for the past five years. We did a great job. It was a wonderful experience and it’s time to say goodbye. I’m gonna miss you my friend", with Wiz Khalifa's See You Again playing in the background.
On the other hand, Chinese users are welcoming the Western audience on their app, referring to them as "TikTok refugees" and students are asking for help in their English homework.
RedNote was first launched in 2013 and like many social media apps, witnessed popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.