Travis Kelce turns biggest secret keeper for ladylove Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce won his girlfriend Taylor Swift's heart by playing coy when asked about her upcoming music.
The NFL athlete made a guest appearance at The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, January 13, where he was interrogated about his lady love and her future music albums.
During the viral episode of the program, the host asked Travis whether the megastar may release more love songs soon.
In response, the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end stated, "There might be a few. I don’t know. There might be a few."
The American sports analyst further pressed Travis if he heard anything regarding Taylor's new music.The football player replied, "You know I can’t say any of that. … I hear music everywhere!"
Upon which Pat teased the Grotesquerie actor and asked him if he is a 'motivator' for his lady love.
"Oh, come on now, you know it! I’ll never chime in, but you already know, I’m here to support it, I’m here to see where it can go," Taylor’s boyfriend responded.
Travis Kelce's these remarks ignited speculations among the singer's fans regarding the announcement of her sixth studio album, Reputation's re-release.
Swifties have been waiting for Taylor Swift to release her new musical collection, as she has not launched any music since her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April 2024.