Beyoncé postpones huge announcement amid LA fires

Beyoncé has delayed a major announcement amid the ongoing LA fire disaster.
She has also made a heartfelt plea to fans after making a generous donation towards LA Fire Relief Fund.
On Monday, January 13, the Cowboy Cater hitmaker posted on Instagram, “The Jan. 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles.”
Queen Bay added, “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @BeyGOOD. Love, B.”
Moreover, Beyoncé also revealed that she has donated $2.5 million to BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund, which will directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief.
She concluded th post, “Please join us in supporting with whatever you can. Link in bio”
At the end of the announcement, the Single Ladies singer requested her fans to support her in this journey to raise funds.