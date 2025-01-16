Royal

Meghan Markle makes huge public appearance after Princess Kate, William

Prince William steps out for first time after Kate Middleton made shocking announcement about 'remission' from cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Meghan Markle makes huge public appearance after Princess Kate, William
Meghan Markle makes huge public appearance after Princess Kate, William

Meghan Markle finally made the first public appearance after Princess Kate and Prince William.

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales visited to The Royal Marsden Hospital and made a shocking confession that she's in remission from cancer, nearly three months after completing chemotherapy.

Shortly after another day, the Prince of Wales attended College of Paramedics’ inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference in Birmingham, England.

Meghan stepped out for a low-key visit to a new relief group that were helping teenagers affected by the Eaton Fire.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry lent her support to the Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery group through their Archewell Foundation.

On January 15, Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery posted a clip of Meghan and captioned it, "And thank you to everyone who showed up on Monday, which was such a special day! We love you!"

Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery Instagram Account
Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery Instagram Account

She can be seen having a small discussion with someone one-on-one, while wearing a black Los Angeles baseball cap and held two full tote bags on her arms.

Moreover, Meghan had also postponed her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, till Tuesday March 4, 2025.

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers

Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence

Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update

Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Prince William makes surprise move after Kate Middleton's new update on cancer
Prince William makes surprise move after Kate Middleton's new update on cancer
Queen Mary gets heartfelt support from key figure amid historic moment
Queen Mary gets heartfelt support from key figure amid historic moment
King Charles adds unique item in Time Capsule to mark big milestone
King Charles adds unique item in Time Capsule to mark big milestone
Prince William steps out with smile after Kate Middleton's delightful cancer update
Prince William steps out with smile after Kate Middleton's delightful cancer update
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move risks 'battle' with Donald Trump
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move risks 'battle' with Donald Trump
King Charles welcomes Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio to Scotland
King Charles welcomes Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio to Scotland
King Charles announces Kate Middleton's new role in touching tribute
King Charles announces Kate Middleton's new role in touching tribute
Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release
Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release
Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise Windsor to reunite ahead of big milestone
Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise Windsor to reunite ahead of big milestone
Meghan Markle drops surprise plan for 2025 after Kate's new cancer update
Meghan Markle drops surprise plan for 2025 after Kate's new cancer update
Royal family member to undergo surgery after last week accident
Royal family member to undergo surgery after last week accident