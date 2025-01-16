Meghan Markle makes huge public appearance after Princess Kate, William

Meghan Markle finally made the first public appearance after Princess Kate and Prince William.
Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales visited to The Royal Marsden Hospital and made a shocking confession that she's in remission from cancer, nearly three months after completing chemotherapy.
Shortly after another day, the Prince of Wales attended College of Paramedics’ inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference in Birmingham, England.
Meghan stepped out for a low-key visit to a new relief group that were helping teenagers affected by the Eaton Fire.
The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry lent her support to the Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery group through their Archewell Foundation.
On January 15, Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery posted a clip of Meghan and captioned it, "And thank you to everyone who showed up on Monday, which was such a special day! We love you!"
She can be seen having a small discussion with someone one-on-one, while wearing a black Los Angeles baseball cap and held two full tote bags on her arms.
Moreover, Meghan had also postponed her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, till Tuesday March 4, 2025.