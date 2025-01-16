Royal

Prince William makes surprise move after Kate Middleton's new update on cancer

Princess Kate updated royal fans that she was in 'remission' from cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025


Prince William swapped royal duties for a casual pint at a Wetherspoons pub, enjoying a relaxed evening with fellow Aston Villa fans ahead of their big match against Everton.

The Prince of Wales stepped out to join eight supporters round a group of tables pulled together in the Birmingham city centre pub ahead of the club's away match in Merseyside.

A sixth-form college from Burntwood, Daniel Jones, stated his experience of meeting with Prince William "He was a lovely guy, proper down to earth and he loves Villa and the passion we all share.”

He added, "I think if he didn't have other commitments he would have loved to be at the match."

The Future King of UK engaged with Villa season ticket holders for over 30 minutes before heading to the evening's match.

Earlier in the day, William attended the College of Paramedics' inaugural conference on emergency and critical care in Birmingham.

Notably, Prince William’s surprise visit came shortly after Kate Middeltion stepped out for an unannounced visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

During her outing the Princess of Wales shared a delightful update as she announced that she was in "remission" from cancer.


