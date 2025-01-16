Sci-Tech

Blue Origin's New Glenn takes successful debut test flight after setback

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches a massive new rocket, sparking Elon Musk's reaction

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025


Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's space company, Blue Origin, successfully blasts off its massive new rocket on its debut test flight.

According to Associated Press, the day after Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched two private lunar missions, Bezos’ Blue Origin’s powerful New Glenn rocket soars into space on its maiden flight on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

A rocket named after the first American to orbit Earth lifted off from the same pad in Florida that was used to launch NASA’s Mariner and Pioneer spacecraft a half-century ago.

A huge 320-foot rocket carrying a prototype satellite was released into orbit with cheers from spectators lining the nearby beaches and frenzied applause from the company employees.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post owner stood at his seat in Mission Control most of the time during the launch, looking anxious and happy at the same time.

Moreover, the richest man in the world, Musk, congratulated Bezos’ space company and wrote on X, “Congratulations on reaching orbit on the first attempt!”

The Blue Origin’s launch commentator, Ariane Cornell, expressed, “What a fantastic day!”

Furthermore, the space company previously called off its debut flight at the last minute on Monday, January 13, 2025, during the mission countdown after "a few anomalies."

