Inside Zendaya,Tom Holland's 'lavish' destination wedding plans

Tom Holland and Zendaya's wedding guests list, destination, and outfits deets revealed

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 16, 2025
Zendaya and Tom Holland are busy planning their destination wedding after getting engaged last week.

The Dune star flaunted her diamond engagement ring at the Golden Globes event, in which she was nominated for her work in the film Challengers.

Later after her public appearance, TMZ reported that she got engaged with her boyfriend Tom Holland in an intimate setting.

A source recently disclosed some exciting details about their “dreamy” wedding to Life & Style.

The insider shared, “She’s super excited about planning her dream wedding. She’s always wanted to be a summer bride,” adding, “they have already gone back and forth on whether to have a destination wedding in Italy — they both love that idea — or at a lavish private estate in L.A. overlooking the ocean. They may end up doing both.”

As per reports, fans can “expect a lot of Hollywood stars to attend” Tom, 28, and Zendaya, 28, wedding.

The Disney alum might wear “a gorgeous white gown when she walks down the aisle” before undergoing “multiple changes throughout the celebration.”

For their big day, Tom seemingly has one special request, “He wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting. He knows it will be a magical moment.”

Notably, the lovebirds stared dating in July 2021.

