Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Kareena Kapoor is issuing first statement after Saif Ali Khan suffered a lethal incident!
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, January 16, the Jab We Met starlet penned a lengthy statement after her husband was admitted to hospital following being stabbed in a robbery incident at their Bandra residence.
“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” penned The Buckingham Murders actress.
Kapoor also asked for “space” as she and the whole family cope with the incident and the unfortunate accident they came across.
“While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family,” she continued.
Concluding her statement, Kareena Kapoor penned, “I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”
She signed off the message with her name mentioned in the end that read, “-Kareena Kapoor Khan.”