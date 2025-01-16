Trending

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra residence earlier today

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Kareena Kapoor is issuing first statement after Saif Ali Khan suffered a lethal incident!

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, January 16, the Jab We Met starlet penned a lengthy statement after her husband was admitted to hospital following being stabbed in a robbery incident at their Bandra residence.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” penned The Buckingham Murders actress.

Kapoor also asked for “space” as she and the whole family cope with the incident and the unfortunate accident they came across.

“While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family,” she continued.

Concluding her statement, Kareena Kapoor penned, “I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

She signed off the message with her name mentioned in the end that read, “-Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture

Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank

King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement

King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home
Honey Singh sparks concern with his current health status
Honey Singh sparks concern with his current health status
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral
Armaan Malik shares his aspirations for 2025: 'I really want to'
Armaan Malik shares his aspirations for 2025: 'I really want to'
Atif Aslam makes shocking revelation about music
Atif Aslam makes shocking revelation about music
Nargis Fakhri describes Bollywood dance 'as alien'
Nargis Fakhri describes Bollywood dance 'as alien'
Iqra Aziz husband Yasir Hussain debunks death reports with hilarious response
Iqra Aziz husband Yasir Hussain debunks death reports with hilarious response