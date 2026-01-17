Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kate Middleton major health update amid cancer remission: 'she's home resting'

The Princess of Wales shifts focus to key mission amid remission from cancer

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton major health update amid cancer remission: ‘she’s home resting’
Kate Middleton major health update amid cancer remission: ‘she’s home resting’

Kate Middleton is believed to be bouncing back with full force after two years of her cancer journey.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024 and declared herself in remission exactly a year after, in January of 2025.

Now, offering fresh updates on Catherine's health in remission phase, an inside source has claimed the future Queen is coming back to life as she desires to accomplish major goals in 2026.

Speaking exclusively to Star Magazine, the insider told, "Even when she’s home resting, she’s usually working on something."

However, the source also clarified that the mother of three is not "pretending she’s invincible, she’s very aware there are limits, and she respects that and is disciplined about sticking to her doctors’ orders." 

Kate is "extremely devoted to her foundation" and "wants to implement programs that really have an impact on British children in need," added the palace source.

They further claimed that "Her big focus is on early childhood development, as a mother, it’s something that’s very dear to [her] heart."

"She’s doing a lot of groundwork behind the scenes, lots of readings, lots of meetings with experts so that she can make decisions from an informed place," the source noted.

This update came just days after Kate Middleton marked her 44th birthday on January 9, 2026.

The Princess of Wales is all set to join her husband for a trip to Scotland next week

