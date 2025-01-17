Zara Tindall, Mike celebrate big news after ‘stepping up’ for Prince William

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are excited for a big day after the duo “stepped up” for Prince William.
The royal couple was busy last week at the Magic Millions carnival on Australia's Gold Coast.
On Friday, January 17, their eldest daughter Mia Tindall will celebrate her 11th birthday.
However, Zara and Mike can only celebrate the great news from far away as they are still in Australia for the Magic Millions carnival.
On the other hand, Mia has remained in the UK with her siblings Lena, six, and Lucas, three, as they have to continue school after the Christmas break.
As per Hello!, Princess Anne’s daughter has seemingly planned some fun activities to mark the huge milestone after they return back to the UK.
The delightful news came after a royal expert Jennie Bond got candid about the loyal of the British equestrian for William during a chat with Mirror.
Mike and his wife are willing to “step up” if the Prince of Wales calls on them.
Jennie noted, "They are both very close to William, and if he calls on them again (as he did at a garden party last year), they will definitely agree."
Notably, the lovebirds are set to conclude Australia trip this month.