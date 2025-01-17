Trending

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan faced a major setback at his residence on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
aif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident
aif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident 

Saif Ali Khan’s assault case garnered a reaction from Kartik Aaryan!

In an interview with Screen on Thursday, the Adipurush actor revealed everyone is shocked by the incident, “It is scary, it is sad. This puts everyone in a very vulnerable state.”

He further went on wishing Saif well, “This incident has shocked everyone. I hope he is doing well. I will pray for him and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

To note, Kartik has not worked with Saif but did share the screen space with his daughter Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal.

The Saif Ali stabbing incident has been gaining much traction, when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor’s house helper at his Bandra residence.

As the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it increased into violence, resulting in the actor sustaining stab wounds.

He was rushed to the Lilavati hospital soon, where he underwent surgery.

As per the latest devleopments, Saif Ali Khan is out of danger and has been moved to the ICU. 

King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance

King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death

Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs

Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs

Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders

Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'
Shoaib Malik pens cutest anniversary wish for wife Sana Javed: 'Many more'
Shoaib Malik pens cutest anniversary wish for wife Sana Javed: 'Many more'
Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special
Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on incident
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on incident
Mawra Hocane to reunite with Ameer Gilani in new drama after 'Jafaa' success
Mawra Hocane to reunite with Ameer Gilani in new drama after 'Jafaa' success
Varun Dhawan kickstarts filming for 'Border 2'
Varun Dhawan kickstarts filming for 'Border 2'
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles