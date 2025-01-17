Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident

Saif Ali Khan’s assault case garnered a reaction from Kartik Aaryan!
In an interview with Screen on Thursday, the Adipurush actor revealed everyone is shocked by the incident, “It is scary, it is sad. This puts everyone in a very vulnerable state.”
He further went on wishing Saif well, “This incident has shocked everyone. I hope he is doing well. I will pray for him and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery.”
To note, Kartik has not worked with Saif but did share the screen space with his daughter Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal.
The Saif Ali stabbing incident has been gaining much traction, when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor’s house helper at his Bandra residence.
As the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it increased into violence, resulting in the actor sustaining stab wounds.
He was rushed to the Lilavati hospital soon, where he underwent surgery.
As per the latest devleopments, Saif Ali Khan is out of danger and has been moved to the ICU.