Royal

Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs

Queen Jetsun often referred to as 'Kate Middleton of the Himalayas,' and the King, dubbed as the 'Dragon King'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs 

The Queen of Bhutan, Queen Jetsun Pema, accompanied her husband, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to confer the inaugural GNH Medal upon Laurene Powell Jobs, the billionaire philanthropist and widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Thursday, the King shared the glimpses from the ceremony.

In the photos, the Queen, who often referred to as the "Kate Middleton of the Himalayas," and the King, dubbed the "Dragon King," could be seen beaming with joy as they presented the award to Laurene in a ceremony held in the picturesque Himalayan kingdom.

“This recognition celebrates her extraordinary contributions to the betterment of humanity. Her transformative work across diverse fields resonates deeply with Bhutan’s GNH values —sustainable development, cultural preservation, environmental conservation, and good governance,” the caption noted.


It further added, “The award reflects Bhutan’s growing commitment to celebrating and supporting individuals who have dedicated their lives to advancing the well-being of humanity and our shared planet.”

Laurene Powell Jobs, worth an estimated $15 billion, has been a driving force behind various philanthropic initiatives.

King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance

King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death

Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs

Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs

Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders

Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne’s ‘next generation’ project
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne’s ‘next generation’ project
King Charles nearly wins top spot in hilarious contest of 2024
King Charles nearly wins top spot in hilarious contest of 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA fires ‘Photo Op’ slammed as publicity stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA fires ‘Photo Op’ slammed as publicity stunt
Princess Leonor makes first appearance after naval training departure
Princess Leonor makes first appearance after naval training departure
Norway Queen Sonja discharged from hospital after successful surgery
Norway Queen Sonja discharged from hospital after successful surgery
Prince Edward leaves UK ahead of Duchess Sophie's special day
Prince Edward leaves UK ahead of Duchess Sophie's special day
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony
Princess Anne takes life-changing initiative for firefighters’ amid LA wildfires
Princess Anne takes life-changing initiative for firefighters’ amid LA wildfires
Zara Tindall, Mike celebrate big news after ‘stepping up’ for Prince William
Zara Tindall, Mike celebrate big news after ‘stepping up’ for Prince William
King Felipe holds key meeting after Princess Leonor's emotional farewell
King Felipe holds key meeting after Princess Leonor's emotional farewell