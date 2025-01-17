Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs 

The Queen of Bhutan, Queen Jetsun Pema, accompanied her husband, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to confer the inaugural GNH Medal upon Laurene Powell Jobs, the billionaire philanthropist and widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Thursday, the King shared the glimpses from the ceremony.
In the photos, the Queen, who often referred to as the "Kate Middleton of the Himalayas," and the King, dubbed the "Dragon King," could be seen beaming with joy as they presented the award to Laurene in a ceremony held in the picturesque Himalayan kingdom.
“This recognition celebrates her extraordinary contributions to the betterment of humanity. Her transformative work across diverse fields resonates deeply with Bhutan’s GNH values —sustainable development, cultural preservation, environmental conservation, and good governance,” the caption noted.
It further added, “The award reflects Bhutan’s growing commitment to celebrating and supporting individuals who have dedicated their lives to advancing the well-being of humanity and our shared planet.”
Laurene Powell Jobs, worth an estimated $15 billion, has been a driving force behind various philanthropic initiatives.