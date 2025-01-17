Royal

King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance

The Spanish monarch, Felipe VI, made a special appearance at key event

  • by Web Desk
  • January 17, 2025
King Felipe is presiding an important event after holding a meeting with retired generals and admirals.

Taking to the official Instagram account on Friday, January 17, the Spanish Royal Family shared a couple of photos of the monarch who paid a special visit to GMV, a multination technology company that is dedicated to innovation and development in the field of technology.

The carousel of photos king meeting and interacting with the officials and heads of the company as they gave the monarch a tour to the company.

In a translated caption which was originally penned in Spanish language, the post stated, “This morning in Tres Cantos (Madrid), the King presided over the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of GMV, a multinational technology company dedicated to innovation and the development of technology in strategic and highly specialised sectors.”

The caption also gave a brief detail about the tour to the company and all the spaces that the king visited.

It continued, “He then visited the control room of the Galileo satellite constellation, the navigation laboratory, the multi-mission control room and the space robot testing ground of GMV, a pioneering company in the Spanish aerospace industry.”

King Felipe’s this appearance comes just a day after he held an important meeting with retired generals and admirals at the Royal Palace of El Pardo.

