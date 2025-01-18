Royal

Princess Eugenie holds strategic talks with Sarah, Beatrice at London home

The Princess of York teamed up with her sister Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson key royal engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Princess Eugenie holds strategic talks with Sarah, Beatrice at London home
Princess Eugenie holds strategic talks with Sarah, Beatrice at London home

Princess Eugenie delighted fans with a rare glimpse of her London home, showcasing a cozy and elegant space that reflects her personal style.

As per the GB News, the Princess of York teamed up with her sister Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson for the virtual engagement.

During the engagement they had discussions with fundraisers as patrons of the charity.

The conversation was recorded earlier today from what looks to be Ivy Cottage's chic sitting room, which is located on Kensington Palace's grounds.

In a recorded call, the intimate setting presented the unusual look into the princess's private London base,

Princess Eugenie shared the space with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children, August and Ernest.

The lounge area walls are painted in an elegant dark blue shade, which ditched the traditional royal style.

It had lower ceilings unmatched to the typical palace rooms, creating an intimate, cosy atmosphere.

Behind Eugenie's desk, a prominent bookcase and television unit was placed against the matching walls, dominates the back wall

To note, since 2022, Ivy Cottage has been the London hub for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama

Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters

'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit

Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Sarah Ferguson gives emotional statement after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
Sarah Ferguson gives emotional statement after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit
King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne’s ‘next generation’ project
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne’s ‘next generation’ project
King Charles nearly wins top spot in hilarious contest of 2024
King Charles nearly wins top spot in hilarious contest of 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA fires ‘Photo Op’ slammed as publicity stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA fires ‘Photo Op’ slammed as publicity stunt
Princess Leonor makes first appearance after naval training departure
Princess Leonor makes first appearance after naval training departure
Norway Queen Sonja discharged from hospital after successful surgery
Norway Queen Sonja discharged from hospital after successful surgery
Prince Edward leaves UK ahead of Duchess Sophie's special day
Prince Edward leaves UK ahead of Duchess Sophie's special day