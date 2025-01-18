Princess Eugenie holds strategic talks with Sarah, Beatrice at London home

Princess Eugenie delighted fans with a rare glimpse of her London home, showcasing a cozy and elegant space that reflects her personal style.
As per the GB News, the Princess of York teamed up with her sister Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson for the virtual engagement.
During the engagement they had discussions with fundraisers as patrons of the charity.
The conversation was recorded earlier today from what looks to be Ivy Cottage's chic sitting room, which is located on Kensington Palace's grounds.
In a recorded call, the intimate setting presented the unusual look into the princess's private London base,
Princess Eugenie shared the space with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children, August and Ernest.
The lounge area walls are painted in an elegant dark blue shade, which ditched the traditional royal style.
It had lower ceilings unmatched to the typical palace rooms, creating an intimate, cosy atmosphere.
Behind Eugenie's desk, a prominent bookcase and television unit was placed against the matching walls, dominates the back wall
To note, since 2022, Ivy Cottage has been the London hub for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.