Sarah Ferguson gives emotional statement after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion

Sarah Ferguson is still reeling with a heartbreaking loss she faced earlier this month.
The Duchess of York, who was reunited with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie on Friday, after spending Christmas apart, made an emotional confession about a "special friend".
Sarah paid a heartfelt tribute to her oldest friend Clare Milford Haven's son Wentworth-Stanley, who died of suicide in an A&E facility.
Speaking at a mental health initiative this week, Fergie expressed, "He was so special to me and my girls and he and I spent some very happy times together, in Argentina in particular, where we shared a love of polo."
"He had such a twinkle and an incredible sense of humour. Ten days after a minor operation, James took his own life," Sarah added.
The Duchess of York further revealed, "He had tried to get help for his anxiety and suicidal thoughts but didn't find the urgent help he so desperately needed."
To note, Sarah Ferguson is the godmother to James' younger brother Harry.
While her friend Clare is the godmother to Sarah's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, who is currently pregnant with her second child.
Sarah Ferguson, who shares Beatrice and Eugenie with ex-husband Prince Andrew celebrated Teenage Cancer Trust fundraisers