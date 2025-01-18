Royal

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria shares adorable photo of Son Prince Rupprecht receiving traditional Lederhosen

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen 

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria has shared heartwarming photos of his one-year-old son, Prince Rupprecht, receiving a traditional pair of lederhosen as part of a cherished family tradition.

The royal family took to their Instagram account on Friday to share rare glimpses of Prince Rupprecht, whose father is set to potentially inherit the Duchy of Bavaria.

In the photos, Prince Ludwig and his wife, Sophie-Alexandra Evekink could be seen beaming with joy as their one-year-old receives the iconic leather trousers by the Bavarian Traditional Costume Association.


“Prince Rupprecht, the son of Prince Ludwig and Princess Sophie, received a pair of lederhosen from the Bavarian Traditional Costume Association as a ‘Weisert,’ the caption noted.

It further added, “The ‘Weisert’ can be understood as an Alpine tradition in which bread or yeast pastries are given as a gift at the birth of a child. Little Rupprecht will probably only come to appreciate the benefits of this practical garment later.

The House of Wittelsbach annouced the arrival of Prince Rupprecht on August 6, 2024.

Prince Ludwig and his wife, Sophie-Alexandra Evekink have named their son after the Prince's great-great grandfather Crown Prince Rupprecht, who was the eldest child of Ludwig III.

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn
Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show

Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
King Charles shares delightful update on Prince Edward ahead of Sophie's big day
King Charles shares delightful update on Prince Edward ahead of Sophie's big day
Zara Tindall husband Mike breaks silence after missing daughter's birthday
Zara Tindall husband Mike breaks silence after missing daughter's birthday
Queen Margrethe takes on huge role in King Frederik's sudden absence
Queen Margrethe takes on huge role in King Frederik's sudden absence
Duchess Sophie sends shocking message to Meghan Markle
Duchess Sophie sends shocking message to Meghan Markle
King Charles to take key step for Beatrice, Eugenie's future amid Prince Andrew feud
King Charles to take key step for Beatrice, Eugenie's future amid Prince Andrew feud
Sarah Ferguson gives emotional statement after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
Sarah Ferguson gives emotional statement after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
Princess Eugenie holds strategic talks with Sarah, Beatrice at London home
Princess Eugenie holds strategic talks with Sarah, Beatrice at London home
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit