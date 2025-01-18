Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria has shared heartwarming photos of his one-year-old son, Prince Rupprecht, receiving a traditional pair of lederhosen as part of a cherished family tradition.
The royal family took to their Instagram account on Friday to share rare glimpses of Prince Rupprecht, whose father is set to potentially inherit the Duchy of Bavaria.
In the photos, Prince Ludwig and his wife, Sophie-Alexandra Evekink could be seen beaming with joy as their one-year-old receives the iconic leather trousers by the Bavarian Traditional Costume Association.
“Prince Rupprecht, the son of Prince Ludwig and Princess Sophie, received a pair of lederhosen from the Bavarian Traditional Costume Association as a ‘Weisert,’ the caption noted.
It further added, “The ‘Weisert’ can be understood as an Alpine tradition in which bread or yeast pastries are given as a gift at the birth of a child. Little Rupprecht will probably only come to appreciate the benefits of this practical garment later.
The House of Wittelsbach annouced the arrival of Prince Rupprecht on August 6, 2024.
Prince Ludwig and his wife, Sophie-Alexandra Evekink have named their son after the Prince's great-great grandfather Crown Prince Rupprecht, who was the eldest child of Ludwig III.