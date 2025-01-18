Sci-Tech

White House dismisses TikTok's US shutdown threat as 'stunt'

Donald Trump hinted that he would likely grant TikTok an additional 90 days before enforcing the ban

The White House has dismissed TikTok’s recent warning that it will shut down in the US on Sunday by calling it a “stunt.”

As per BBC, on Friday evening, TikTok stated that it required a guarantee from the Biden administration that tech companies like Apple and Google would not be prosecuted for disregarding the potential ban on TikTok.

TikTok said it would be forced to "go dark" in the US on Sunday because the White House and the Department of Justice had "failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability".

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, noting, "It is a stunt, and we see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday.”

She added, "We have laid out our position clearly and straightforwardly: actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration. So TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them.”

Supreme Court agrees with a law that would ban TikTok in the US unless it is sold, but ByteDance has consistently stated that it has no intention of selling the platform to another company.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump hinted on Saturday that he would likely grant TikTok an additional 90 days before enforcing the ban.

"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday,” he added.

Trump also mentioned that he had just finished talking with China’s President Xi Jinping, during which they talked about TikTok along with other topics.

