Bohemia uncovers surprising truth about his performance at Soul Fest, Lahore  

Famous rapper Bohemia called out the mismanagement at Soul Festival, Lahore.
A video of the Pakistani-American rapper has been going viral all over the internet mere two days after the event kicked off.
The short leaked clip revolved around the negligence by Soul Fest organizers after his performance was cut short.
Bohemia on stage expressed frustration at the state of events that unfolded, "I have been waiting for 5 hours and after you guys let me on stage I have been told that the time is over."
He continued in rage, noting, "I have been sitting backstage all ready since 5 hours You can see videos since how long I have been here. They were all waiting for me and now you say time is over."
"I love Soul Fest. Respect to everybody and the crew but this is mismanagement. I had bought a 90-minute long show and now I have been told that the time is over," the Subha Hone Na De crooner added.
The crowds waiting to see Bohemia light up the night cheered from the stands as he addressed the event organizers on the stage.
Soul Festival Lahore scheduled for the 17th, 18th and 19th January, turned up the heat with a star-studded line-up of artists.