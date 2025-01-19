Royal

Duchess Sophie’s 60th birthday: 5 fascinating facts about her

5 interesting facts about the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, you need to know on her milestone 60th birthday

  • January 19, 2025
Duchess Sophie is turning 60, but she’s not feeling it even a bit!

The Duchess of Edinburgh is all set to ring in her milestone birthday on Monday, January 20, 2025, however, she is in no mood to tell the number loudly.

“I’m 21!” the elegant Duchess stated, and when The Telegraph reminded it’s her 60th, the wife of Prince Edward quipped, “Ooh that’s so mean, you shouldn’t say things like that! It’s a very large number. I don’t know how I got there.”

5 facts about Duchess Sophie:

As the Duchess of Edinburgh is soon hitting 60, here are 5 fascinating facts about the “secret weapon” of the British Royal Family.

1- Duchess Sophie worked in Public Relations before marriage:

Sophie worked as a public relations expert in a variety of firms before launching her own agency named RJH Public Relations, running it for five years with her business partner Murray Harkin before tying the knot to Prince Edward.

2- Duchess Sophie was late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘favorite daughter-in-law’:

Although late Queen Elizabeth II did not like Sophie when she first met her, after the Duchess got married to the Duke of Edinburgh, she became the former queen’s favorite daughter-in-law.

3- Duchess Sophie is Royal Family’s ‘secret weapon’:

In 2024, Duchess Sophie earned the title of “fourth hardest-working royal” after Princess Anne, King Charles, and Prince Edward. She is regarded as the Royal Family’s secret weapon because of her dedication, hard work, international influence, and commitment to the family.

4- Duchess Sophie had 257 engagements in just one year:

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the fourth hardest-working royal, carried out 257 engagements at home and abroad in 2024. She is highly admired by her team who says that Sophie is “always keen to help fill the gaps in their reach.”

5- Duchess Sophie ‘only royal’ to accompany Princess of Wales on Cenotaph balcony:

In November 2024, Duchess Sophie became the only royal member to accompany the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, on the Cenotaph balcony to mark Remembrance Sunday.

