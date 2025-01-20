Princess Kate supports Prince Harry’s ex after he refused Charles’ offer?

Kate Middleton has seemingly shown subtle support for Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend after he reportedly turned down King Charles’ olive branch.
The Princess of Wales daughter Princess Charlotte wore a £1,500 necklace during a recent royal event, which was reportedly designed by the Duke of Sussex’s former partner Chelsy Davy.
As per reports, Catherine gifted the timeless piece to her daughter as a Christmas gift last year.
A royal expert Tobias Kormind told GB News, "This is most likely a present from the family, and very possibly from her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales. It has been a difficult year for the family, and a lovely piece of jewellery definitely brings good cheer!”
Harry and Chelsy broke up in 2011 but they remained on good terms as she attended Meghan Markle and the Duke’s wedding in 2018, “As Chelsy Davy was in attendance at the Sussexes' 2018 wedding, it seems Chelsy and Harry's separation was amicable.”
Despite the breakup, Chelsy remained on good books of the Royal Family, especially Princess Kate, 43.
The pair used to be spotted together attending polo matches where Princes William and Harry were competing.
The expert noted that Kate's choice of Christmas gift could influenced by the opportunity to support her friend's business venture.
"I'm sure, Kate, like many mothers, searched for the perfect present for Charlotte and it must have been a welcome consideration to support her friend's business in the process too," Kormind explained.
Recently, some reports are suggesting that Harry has turned down King Charles' offer to stay in Palace during his upcoming trip to the UK.