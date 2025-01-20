Kubra Khan shares special news about her marriage

Kubra Khan puts an end to speculations surrounding her marriage.
During Hum TV’s 20th anniversary event, the Sang-e-Mah actress without any ambiguity confirmed she is getting hitched very soon.
When asked if a potential wedding is in the works next month, Kubra flashed a bright smile, noting, “Yes apparently I am.”
A showbiz journalist went on interviewing the Alif star, asking about her favourite project with Pakistan’s leading entertainment channel.
“Sang e Mar Mar holds a special place in my heart as it marks my debut in the drama industry,” Kubra revealed.
In a recent interview, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star also spilled the beans about her ties with Mirza Gohar Rasheed, sharing the two have been best friends for over nine years and have seen countless ups and downs together.
To note, social media has been buzzing with claims that Kubra will tie the knot by February with her best friend and actor Gohar Rasheed.
There has been no official confirmation, leaving fans eagerly guessing about the identity of her lucky man.
Previously, Mirza Gohar Rasheed also revealed he will make a special announcement soon for his fans and followers, adding fuel to the fire.