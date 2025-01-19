Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Darshan Raval announces marriage to best friend Dharal Sureila
Darshan Raval announces marriage to 'best friend' Dharal Sureila 

Indian singer Darshan Raval ties-the-knot!

The O Beliya singer has finally taken the plunge with his best friend Dharal Sureila in a dreamy wedding ceremony over the weekend. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the couple shared a joint post featuring lovely snaps from their typical Indian wedding. 

“My best friend forever," read the caption.


In one of the images, the singer-songwriter set a whole new level of love as he gently kissed his bride's hand. 

Another picture showed the pair flaunting their undeniable chemistry that marked a beginning of new chapter in their lives. 

Overall the dreamy snaps were an epitome of love, joy and affection.  

For their big day, both looked stunning in a traditional attire. While Sureila opted to be a red bride, Raval donned an ivory sherwani. 

She complemented her look with heavy jewelry, hair parted in the middle and a bright smile. 

Shortly after the wedding news circulated, fans expressed excitement. 

One user commented, "The day we have all been waiting for has finally arrived and it could not have been more than perfect."

"Finally. God bless you guys," a second user noted. 

To note, Darshan Raval's surprise wedding came days after singer Armaan Malik walked down the aisle. 

