Neelam Muneer Khan unveils her bridal shower photoshoot

Newlywed Neelam Muneer Khan cannot get over her intimate wedding!
Turning to her official Instagram page on Sunday, the Qayamat actress treated fans to throwback glimpses from her beautiful bridal shower event days after taking the plunge.
In the first few bridal shots, the Chupan Chupai actress showed off her charm by the tranquil sea as the cameras encapsulated her in one frame.
Other pictures saw Neelam beaming with delight from inside her ideal bridal shower venue, decorated with flowers and lights.
“Just a ‘night to remember’’ with my homies,” Neelam captioned her wedding dump.
Soon after the HD pictures were shared, her ardent fans rushed to the comments section and poured love.
One fan commented, “So beautiful.”
A second user effused, “Angel.”
“Gorgeous," a third fan effused.
It is pertinent to mention that Neelam tied the knot with her longtime lover in Dubai during a dreamy wedding event, last year.
On their big day, the Chakkar actor was seen with her better half for the fist time as they posed near the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Gulf City.
For the unversed, Neelam Muneer Khan’s husband is filthy rich as he runs a travel and tourism business, along with three to four restaurants.