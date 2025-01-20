Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Kate Winslet revealed her fears for animals during a recent interview.
In a conversation with Stephen Colbert during the latest episode of his popular The Late Show on January 17, Friday, she disclosed her fear of cows.
The Lee actress said, "I’m honestly not brilliant with cows, No, no, no listen, here’s the thing. Someone said to me, Oh you’ve got to learn how to read a field of cows."
"You have, you’ve got to be careful because if they turn, they’ve gone, their [cows] tails are swishin' and they’re flickin’ like that and there are flies," Kate further explained.
Speaking more about her fears, she added that she had never realised how dangerous cows could prove to be.
"I have decided that they are going to stampede me to the ground," she cheekily stated.
The 49-year-old actress has also told the host that a random cow had stalked her and her mother in the past.
"They were slowly Bo-Peeping it and then they did speed up, really, truly," Kate said.
Kate Winslet made a guest appearance on the TV show for the promotion of her newly released movie, Lee.