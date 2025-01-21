Brooks Nader shows off expensive divorce rings in new post

Brooks Nader has recently flaunted her expensive divorce rings.
The Dancing with the Stars candidate previously told PEOPLE that she had her engagement ring from her alleged ex, Billy Haire, repurposed into a divorce ring.
Recently, she has posted a couple of pictures, giving a closer look into her collection, on Instagram Stories.
Brooks claimed that is “never taking it off.”
Moreover, Ring Concierge noted they made her “not one but two divorce engagement rings.”
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently shook her fandom by confessing that she’s still legally married to her estranged husband Billy amid ongoing fling with former Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.
On January 20, Brooks, 28, and Gleb, 41, posted a lip-synced video on TikTok and captioned it, “Plot twist: still legally married.”
A fan commented under the video, “Idk who is crazy, her or her husband who is still tolerating a crackhead like Brooks.”
Another wrote, “Girl have some shame and honour. How are you moving back and forth between men.”
“Ewww I used to support you Brooks since your Dancing With the Stars days but your recent taste in men has become quite questionable, UNFOLLOWED.”