FMGE December 2024 results released: Easy way to download scorecard

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences exam took place on January 12, 2025

  • January 21, 2025
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has finally announced the results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, the announcement was made on the official NBEMS website.

On January 12, the exam took place. It is a license exam that allows foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in India.

The applicants can download individual scorecards from January 27.

However, these scorecards cannot be presented to a state medical council for registration.

Notably, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or visit the NBEMS communication web portal for any question related to FMGE December 2024.

Exam Pattern:

The FMGE consisted of 300 multiple-choice questions, which were further divided into two parts. Each part had 150 questions.

The competitive exam was held in two sessions, each lasting 150 minutes.

Moreover, the paper got further divided into time-bound sections.

The test consisted of two parts, each divided into three sections (A, B, and C), with 50 questions in each section and a time allocation of 50 minutes per section.

It is important to note that there was no negative marking, and candidates were required to score at least 150 marks to pass the exam.

