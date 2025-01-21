Saif Ali Khan finally returns home from hospital days after stabbing attack

Saif Ali Khan has finally returned home after spending five days in Lilavati Hospital.
The 54-year-old popular Indian actor was seriously injured last week during a robbery attempt at his residence in Bandra.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Saif was brutally stabbed while trying to protect his family from the attackers.
After surviving the six stab wounds on his back, the father-of-four was immediately rushed to the hospital in an auto, accompanied by his second youngest son, Taimur Ali Khan, where he received emergency medical care.
After a few days of recovery, Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21, Tuesday.
Saif made an appearance at his home, Satguru Sharan, where he waved at the paparazzi while being surrounded by multiple security guards.
Notably, the Race actor was looking dapper in a white shirt, which he paired with denim jeans and dark shades.
As video clips of Saif’s return circulated on social media, many fans expressed their excitement about his safe arrival.
One fan commented, "Walk like King."
"He is very brave," another admirer chimed in.
On the other hand, the Mumbai police are currently investigating the matter and have arrested a 30-year-old accuser identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.
Officials revealed on January 19th that Shehzad was the individual who entered Saif Ali Khan's home late at night with the intent to commit robbery and burglary.