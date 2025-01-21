Trending

Saif Ali Khan finally returns home from hospital days after stabbing attack

Saif Ali Khan was injured by unidentified accuser last week during burglary attack at his Satguru Sharan residence

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025

Saif Ali Khan Attack case: actor returns home after robbery incident 

Saif Ali Khan has finally returned home after spending five days in Lilavati Hospital.

The 54-year-old popular Indian actor was seriously injured last week during a robbery attempt at his residence in Bandra. 

As reported by Hindustan Times, Saif was brutally stabbed while trying to protect his family from the attackers.

After surviving the six stab wounds on his back, the father-of-four was immediately rushed to the hospital in an auto, accompanied by his second youngest son, Taimur Ali Khan, where he received emergency medical care.

After a few days of recovery, Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21, Tuesday.

Saif made an appearance at his home, Satguru Sharan, where he waved at the paparazzi while being surrounded by multiple security guards.

Notably, the Race actor was looking dapper in a white shirt, which he paired with denim jeans and dark shades.

As video clips of Saif’s return circulated on social media, many fans expressed their excitement about his safe arrival.

One fan commented, "Walk like King."

"He is very brave," another admirer chimed in.

On the other hand, the Mumbai police are currently investigating the matter and have arrested a 30-year-old accuser identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.

Officials revealed on January 19th that Shehzad was the individual who entered Saif Ali Khan's home late at night with the intent to commit robbery and burglary. 

Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims

Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims

'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing

'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing

Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia

Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism

Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism
Diljit Dosanjh shares upsetting news with fans
Diljit Dosanjh shares upsetting news with fans
Akshay Kumar shares first statement on Saif Ali Khan attack
Akshay Kumar shares first statement on Saif Ali Khan attack
Sania Mirza gives off executive vibes in pink blazer
Sania Mirza gives off executive vibes in pink blazer
Katrina Kaif turns Vicky Kaushal's cheerleader ahead of 'Chhaava' trailer launch
Katrina Kaif turns Vicky Kaushal's cheerleader ahead of 'Chhaava' trailer launch
Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband
Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband
Shah Rukh Khan calls Coldplay's Chris Martin 'one in a billion'
Shah Rukh Khan calls Coldplay's Chris Martin 'one in a billion'
Neelam Muneer Khan unveils her bridal shower photoshoot
Neelam Muneer Khan unveils her bridal shower photoshoot
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan shares update on actor's health
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan shares update on actor's health
Kubra Khan shares special news about her marriage
Kubra Khan shares special news about her marriage
Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane steal spotlight at latest event
Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane steal spotlight at latest event
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet