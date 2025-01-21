Hania Aamir takes hilarious dig at Rakhi Sawant with playful video 

Trending

  January 21, 2025
Hania Aamir has recently responded to Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant's dance challenge.

In an interview with Geo TV, the 46-year-old Indian dancer and model issued an open challenge to Pakistani actresses.

Apart from Hania, Rakhi also mentioned popular Lollywood figures, including Nargis and Deedar, for a dance-off.

The Main Hoon Na actress said, "I will beat them to it. I am the biggest reality show queen. I demolish, and I will demolish them. I will make them sweat. Accepting and giving challenges is my second name."

Now, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star took to her Instagram handle on January 21, Tuesday, to respond to Rakhi's challenge in a light-hearted and entertaining manner.

The 27-year-old actress posted a reel using an Indian actress’ audio in the background while mimicking her funny expressions.

Hania captioned her post, "Rakhi jee an icon."

As the Sang-e-Mah actress' post gained traction on social media, numerous fans began flooding the comments section to react to the actress’ viral clip.

One fan penned, "Hahahhaha I thought for a moment that Hania might make a reel on this too and I just opened the Instagram to see this on top of my feed."

"You are the best, you took it so lovingly," another admirer chimed in. 

