Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 39th birth anniversary 

Sushant Singh Rajput's incredible dedication to his work left his fans emotional on his 39th birth anniversary.
The renowned Indian actor, who was found dead in his apartment in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, is now remembered by his fans on his birthday.
The Kedarnath star was born on January 21st, 1986, in India. The actor made his way into Bollywood with his first film, Kai Po Che, which was released across Indian cinemas in 2013.
According to Hindustan Times, Sushant worked in several Bollywood movies, including Drive, Raabta, M.S. Dhoni, Dil Bechara, Chhichhore, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, and PK.
On January 21, fans quickly took to the late actor’s last Instagram post to express their heartfelt birthday tributes to the actor.
One fan emotionally wrote, "Happy birthday legend."
"Happy birthday dear Sushanth," another admirer penned by adding a broken heart emoji.
"We love you forever my world," a third fan chimed in.
As per the media reports, Sushant committed suicide in 2020 after he was found hanging in his Bandra residence.
Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly been suffering from clinical depression and was diagnosed with bipolar mental disorder back in 2019.