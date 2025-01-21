Trending

Akshay Kumar shares first statement on Saif Ali Khan attack

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have shared screen in multiple movies in 1990’s

  • January 21, 2025
Akshay Kumar broke silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident that took place in Mumbai.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor was stabbed six times in his Bandra residence around 2:30 am on January 16, which shocked the whole nation.

Almost a week after the shocking incident, Saif’s co-star shared his thoughts on the tragedy during the promotion of his upcoming film Sky Force.

Akshay expressed relief for the Race actor's recovery, noting, "It’s very nice that he is safe. It’s very good, we are happy. The whole industry is very happy that he is safe."

While admiring his bravery and courage, the Khiladi 420 actor added, "And, it was very brave of him that he protected his family and hats off to him for that."

The 57-year-old humorously noted that if they end up doing a film together again, it should be called Do Khiladi (Two players).

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have starred together in a 1994 action-comedy film, titled Main Khiladi Tu Anari (I am player, you are novice).

Moreover, a Bangladeshi national, named Muhammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan, which he admitted during police investigation.  

