Trending

Shah Rukh Khan calls Coldplay's Chris Martin 'one in a billion'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Martin's epic shoutout

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan calls Coldplays Chris Martin one in a billion
Shah Rukh Khan calls Coldplay's Chris Martin 'one in a billion'  

Shah Rukh Khan cannot stop obsessing over Chris Martin’s epic shoutout!

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a special mention to SRK during his performance in Mumbai on Sunday, shouting ‘Shah Rukh Khan forever’ to the audience.

Now Bollywood’s King Khan has responded to the heartfelt tribute, saying the gesture made him feel extra special.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, the Jawan star re-posted a clip of Martin’s shout of admiration alongside a sweet note.

SRK wrote, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs.”

Shah Rukh Khan calls Coldplays Chris Martin one in a billion

The actor added, “Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion, my friend. India loves u, @coldplay”. He also revealed, “Chris Martin forever ever.”

In 2016, Chris Martin and his band performed in India at the Global Citizen festival and SRK hosted an after-party for the singer at his home.

To note, Coldplay, who arrived in India as part of their Music of Spheres world tour has another show at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

 A fourth show is slated to be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium on January 25 and another on January 26. 

Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband

Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband

Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case

Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case
Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'

Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts

Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband
Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband
Neelam Muneer Khan unveils her bridal shower photoshoot
Neelam Muneer Khan unveils her bridal shower photoshoot
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan shares update on actor's health
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan shares update on actor's health
Kubra Khan shares special news about her marriage
Kubra Khan shares special news about her marriage
Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane steal spotlight at latest event
Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane steal spotlight at latest event
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet
Bohemia uncovers surprising truth about his performance at Soul Fest, Lahore
Bohemia uncovers surprising truth about his performance at Soul Fest, Lahore
Durefishan Saleem unveils enchanting shots from her Florence getaway
Durefishan Saleem unveils enchanting shots from her Florence getaway
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Vivek Oberoi sends his best wishes to actor
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Vivek Oberoi sends his best wishes to actor
Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony
Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony