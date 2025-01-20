Shah Rukh Khan calls Coldplay's Chris Martin 'one in a billion'  

Shah Rukh Khan cannot stop obsessing over Chris Martin’s epic shoutout!
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a special mention to SRK during his performance in Mumbai on Sunday, shouting ‘Shah Rukh Khan forever’ to the audience.
Now Bollywood’s King Khan has responded to the heartfelt tribute, saying the gesture made him feel extra special.
Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, the Jawan star re-posted a clip of Martin’s shout of admiration alongside a sweet note.
SRK wrote, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs.”
The actor added, “Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion, my friend. India loves u, @coldplay”. He also revealed, “Chris Martin forever ever.”
In 2016, Chris Martin and his band performed in India at the Global Citizen festival and SRK hosted an after-party for the singer at his home.
To note, Coldplay, who arrived in India as part of their Music of Spheres world tour has another show at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.
A fourth show is slated to be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium on January 25 and another on January 26.