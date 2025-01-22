Entertainment

Justin Baldoni slams down Blake Lively's claims with 'It Ends With Us' clip

Justin Baldoni‘s legal team released shocking video takes from 'It Ends With Us' set

Justin Baldoni‘s legal team has released a shocking video from the set of It Ends With Us, in response to Blake Lively‘s lawsuit claims.

On Tuesday, January 21, Justin hit back at Blake’s sexual harassment claims with a behind-the-scence clips from their film, which was obtained by TMZ.

Earlier this month, the Gossip Girl alum accused her co-star for harassment, retaliation and series of inappropriate and offensive interactions during production.

She alleged that Justin “leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘it smells so good.'”

Meanwhile, the American director’s team released three takes from the slow-motion sequence.


The title card of the footage read, “Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism.”

Blake said in the video, “I think we should be talking. I think it’s more romantic if we’re like dancing and talking.”

Previously, he filed a counter lawsuit against The New York Times for libel, false light invasion of privacy.

On January 16, Justin filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist for defamation, extortion and more. 

