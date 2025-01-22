Entertainment

Blake Lively makes bombshell claims against Justin Baldoni’s 'latest stunt'

Blake Lively's legal team make first statement after Justin Baldoni’s ‘It Ends With Us’ video release

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025


Blake Lively’s legal team issued first statement after Justin Baldoni released their behind-the-scenes footage from It Ends with Us set.

On Tuesday, Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman shared a video as a response to Blake claims, the footage was obtained by TMZ.

In the viral footage, Baldoni, 40, and Lively, 37, can be seen filming a dialogue-free scene of their hit movie.

The Gossip Girl alum’s lawyers told PEOPLE that “every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter,” what Lively included in her lawsuit about that scene.

She alleged in her lawsuit that Baldoni displayed “disturbing" and “unprofessional” behaviour on the set of their film, causing a "hostile work environment" and “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety.”

Lively further stated that during a “slow dance scene,” Baldoni “leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘It smells so good.’ ”

The new statement from the legal team read, “Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning.”

Lask week, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their publicist for defamation, extortion and more. 

