Sports

Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot

Shelton will either face Jannik Sinner or A. de Minaur in the Australian Open semifinals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025


Ben Shelton felt “relieved” after beating Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open.

According to The Guardian, the Atlanta native defeated Sonego in a thrilling 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) match on Wednesday, January 25, 2025, in Melbourne to qualify for his first-ever Australian Open semifinals.

The 22-year-old who has previously competed in just one Grand Slam semifinal said, “I feel relieved right now. Shoutout to Lorenzo Sonego because that was some ridiculous tennis. I’m just really happy to be through, to get my first win at Rod Laver Arena. Thanks everybody for coming out, it was one of my favourite matches of my career.”

During the 2023 US Open semifinals, he lost to the eventual champion of the tournament, Novak Djokovic.

Moreover, he will now either face world number one Jannik Sinner or A. de Minaur in the Australian Open semifinals on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Talking about the semifinals clash, he told the crowd, “If it’s the home favourite, Alex de Minaur, you guys can boo me, throw stuff at my head. I understand. If it’s the No. 1 in the world, it’ll probably be the same, so I’m looking forward to it. I know I got a few in the crowd who are going to be pulling for me, too.”

Furthermore, Shelton has so far won only two minor ATP tournament titles, the 2023 Japan Open in Tokyo and the 2024 US Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston. The latest win has brought him closer to his first-ever Grand Slam title.

Sting makes shocking career decision on doctors’ advice over ill health

Sting makes shocking career decision on doctors’ advice over ill health
Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot

Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot
Prince Harry wins big against NGN group after major settlement

Prince Harry wins big against NGN group after major settlement
Dylan O'Brien receives exciting news ahead of next big appearance

Dylan O'Brien receives exciting news ahead of next big appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej
Kylian Mbappé reveals shocking reason behind poor form at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé reveals shocking reason behind poor form at Real Madrid
Djokovic outwits Alcaraz to reach Australian Open’s 12th semi-finals
Djokovic outwits Alcaraz to reach Australian Open’s 12th semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka secures semifinal spot at Australian Open with thrilling comeback
Aryna Sabalenka secures semifinal spot at Australian Open with thrilling comeback
Coco Gauff claps back at 'internet coaches' after Australian Open shock loss
Coco Gauff claps back at 'internet coaches' after Australian Open shock loss
Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind
Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind
PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan
PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan
Sinner makes surprising admission of bizarre morning before Australian Open clash
Sinner makes surprising admission of bizarre morning before Australian Open clash
Novak Djokovic receives apology after broadcaster's 'offensive' comments
Novak Djokovic receives apology after broadcaster's 'offensive' comments
Coco Gauff's TikTok grief turns into new habit for more 'productive' life
Coco Gauff's TikTok grief turns into new habit for more 'productive' life
Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans
Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans