Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot

Ben Shelton felt “relieved” after beating Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open.
According to The Guardian, the Atlanta native defeated Sonego in a thrilling 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) match on Wednesday, January 25, 2025, in Melbourne to qualify for his first-ever Australian Open semifinals.
The 22-year-old who has previously competed in just one Grand Slam semifinal said, “I feel relieved right now. Shoutout to Lorenzo Sonego because that was some ridiculous tennis. I’m just really happy to be through, to get my first win at Rod Laver Arena. Thanks everybody for coming out, it was one of my favourite matches of my career.”
During the 2023 US Open semifinals, he lost to the eventual champion of the tournament, Novak Djokovic.
Moreover, he will now either face world number one Jannik Sinner or A. de Minaur in the Australian Open semifinals on Friday, January 24, 2025.
Talking about the semifinals clash, he told the crowd, “If it’s the home favourite, Alex de Minaur, you guys can boo me, throw stuff at my head. I understand. If it’s the No. 1 in the world, it’ll probably be the same, so I’m looking forward to it. I know I got a few in the crowd who are going to be pulling for me, too.”
Furthermore, Shelton has so far won only two minor ATP tournament titles, the 2023 Japan Open in Tokyo and the 2024 US Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston. The latest win has brought him closer to his first-ever Grand Slam title.