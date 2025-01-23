Ryan Reynolds issues first statement amid ongoing Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds has been spotted first time after his wife Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
Blake filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star for harassment on set.
On January 22, the Deadpool & Wolverine star shared on his Instagram Stories that he recently spoke at Harvard Business School in Boston.
He even posted a few photos from the event.
The Free Guy star captioned the post, "If my dad were even remotely alive enough to see me speaking at Harvard Business School, he'd be pretty impressed. More due to his sudden aliveness but also, what an opportunity to withhold affection AND see your child speak at Harvard.”
Blake’s legal team issued a new statement after Justin released a clip from the set.
The Gossip Girl alum’s lawyers told PEOPLE that “every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter,” what Lively included in her lawsuit about that scene.
“Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning,” the statement continued.
Lask week, Justin filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their publicist for defamation, extortion and more.