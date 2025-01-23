Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds issues first statement amid ongoing Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively's legal team make first statement after Justin Baldoni’s ‘It Ends With Us’ video release

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Ryan Reynolds issues first statement amid ongoing Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds issues first statement amid ongoing Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds has been spotted first time after his wife Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Blake filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star for harassment on set.

On January 22, the Deadpool & Wolverine star shared on his Instagram Stories that he recently spoke at Harvard Business School in Boston.

He even posted a few photos from the event.

The Free Guy star captioned the post, "If my dad were even remotely alive enough to see me speaking at Harvard Business School, he'd be pretty impressed. More due to his sudden aliveness but also, what an opportunity to withhold affection AND see your child speak at Harvard.”

Blake’s legal team issued a new statement after Justin released a clip from the set.

The Gossip Girl alum’s lawyers told PEOPLE that “every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter,” what Lively included in her lawsuit about that scene.

“Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning,” the statement continued.

Lask week, Justin filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their publicist for defamation, extortion and more. 

Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction

Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction

Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside

Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside

Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner

Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral

Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral

Miley Cyrus’ brother takes dig at Billy Ray’s Trump inauguration performance
Miley Cyrus’ brother takes dig at Billy Ray’s Trump inauguration performance
Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction
Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky welcome new addition to the family
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky welcome new addition to the family
Taylor Swift dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination
Taylor Swift dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination
Lily Collins teams up with Ashley Park to raise funds for LA fire victims
Lily Collins teams up with Ashley Park to raise funds for LA fire victims
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Lil Wayne’s ‘Cheating Azz Chiefs’ comment
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Lil Wayne’s ‘Cheating Azz Chiefs’ comment
Rihanna 'in fear’ over A$AP Rocky’s potential long-term jail
Rihanna 'in fear’ over A$AP Rocky’s potential long-term jail
'Bling Empire: New York' star Lynn Ban dies at 52 weeks after ski accident
'Bling Empire: New York' star Lynn Ban dies at 52 weeks after ski accident
Demi Lovato speaks out to resolve controversy surrounding pronouns
Demi Lovato speaks out to resolve controversy surrounding pronouns
Jamie Foxx reveals Snoop Dogg once helped him scare off daughter's boyfriend
Jamie Foxx reveals Snoop Dogg once helped him scare off daughter's boyfriend
Billy Ray Cyrus reveals truth behind infamous Trump inauguration performance
Billy Ray Cyrus reveals truth behind infamous Trump inauguration performance
David Beckham gets candid about mom's reaction over big title
David Beckham gets candid about mom's reaction over big title