Prince Harry receives support from Princess Diana’s brother after major win

Prince Harry earned uncle Charles Spencer’s respect after his legal victory against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN).
On Wednesday, 22, Princess Diana’s brother penned a congratulatory message for the Duke of Sussex, 40, after he reached a settlement with NGN, the publisher behind the U.K. newspaper The Sun.
Taking to Instagram, Spencer penned, "It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on major media organisations like this, and incredible tenacity to win against them.”
"It’s wonderful that Harry also secured an apology for his mother - she would be immensely touched by this, I’m sure, and also rightly proud. Well done indeed," he added.
The trial was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday morning but it got postponed due to private settlement discussions.
A source told BBC that NGN were "surprised by the serious approach by Prince Harry for settlement in recent days.”
Moreover, NGN group released a formal apology to the Duke of Sussex, which read, "NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun."