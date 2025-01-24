Entertainment

Demi Moore on could nine after first Oscar nomination of life

Demi Moore earns first Oscar nomination after epic comeback for 'The Substance'

  • January 24, 2025


Demi Moore got emotional on Oscar nomination after her epic career comeback.

The 62-year old star earned the first Oscar nomination of her life for the stomach-churning horror film The Substance.

While reacting on the biggest achievement, she told PEOPLE, “Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honour and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled."

Demi added, "This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbours and community here in LA.

The renowned actress also showed concern for the L.A fires.

"The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together,” she noted.

Demi also got nominated for the Best Actress category by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

