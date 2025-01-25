Trending

Kajol takes fans on nostalgic trip with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' throwback

Bollywood diva Kajol shares a throwback picture of herself as Anjali

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Kajol takes fans on a nostalgic trip with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai throwback
Kajol takes fans on a nostalgic trip with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' throwback 

Kajol's throwback picture as Anjali is a trip down memory lane! 

On Friday, the Do Patti actress treated her 17.6 M fans to a nostalgic look from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, radiating pure bridal vibes that had everyone reminiscing. 

Alongside the post, Kajol penned a humorous caption, "Is it bridal season still? Hey I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of?", adding hashtags like #KuchKuchHotaHai and #nostalgia.


The superstar's post sparked a wave of comments instantly, with many expressing the desire to see her star in another romantic film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

One user penned, “Good old days of Bollywood.”

A second user added, “Please do a movie with Shah Rukh Khan.”

“I would love to see you in a romantic movie with Shah Rukh,” a third user expressed.

“Anjali I miss you, I want Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Part 2,” a fourth fan chimed.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, helmed by Karan Johar, is a Hindi-language romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan in the lead roles. 

A$AP Rocky's lawyer dubs rapper's accuser 'fraud' amid gun assault trial

A$AP Rocky's lawyer dubs rapper's accuser 'fraud' amid gun assault trial

King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update

King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations

Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations

Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match

Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Asim Azhar surprises Merub Ali with heartwarming birthday tribute
Asim Azhar surprises Merub Ali with heartwarming birthday tribute
Shahid Kapoor shares his nuanced view on marriage
Shahid Kapoor shares his nuanced view on marriage
Varun Dhawan makes sweet promise to wife Natasha on wedding anniversary
Varun Dhawan makes sweet promise to wife Natasha on wedding anniversary
Priyanka Chopra channels desi girl vibes in throwback post
Priyanka Chopra channels desi girl vibes in throwback post
Rajpal Yadav shares first official statement after father's death
Rajpal Yadav shares first official statement after father's death
Asim Azhar's fiancee Merub Ali offers close peek into her surprise birthday bash
Asim Azhar's fiancee Merub Ali offers close peek into her surprise birthday bash
Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out
Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location
Imran Ashraf shares moving statement about his son Roham
Imran Ashraf shares moving statement about his son Roham
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video