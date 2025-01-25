Kajol takes fans on nostalgic trip with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' throwback

Kajol's throwback picture as Anjali is a trip down memory lane!
On Friday, the Do Patti actress treated her 17.6 M fans to a nostalgic look from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, radiating pure bridal vibes that had everyone reminiscing.
Alongside the post, Kajol penned a humorous caption, "Is it bridal season still? Hey I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of?", adding hashtags like #KuchKuchHotaHai and #nostalgia.
The superstar's post sparked a wave of comments instantly, with many expressing the desire to see her star in another romantic film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
One user penned, “Good old days of Bollywood.”
A second user added, “Please do a movie with Shah Rukh Khan.”
“I would love to see you in a romantic movie with Shah Rukh,” a third user expressed.
“Anjali I miss you, I want Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Part 2,” a fourth fan chimed.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, helmed by Karan Johar, is a Hindi-language romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan in the lead roles.