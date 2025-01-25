United Airlines plane mid-air jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria

United Airlines flight from Lagos, Nigeria to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia met with “unexpected” turbulence which injured six people on the board.
According to CNN, four passengers and two crew members got injured on Friday, January 24, 2025, after sudden in-flight movement.
United said in a statement to USA TODAY, “Our flight from Lagos, Nigeria to Washington D.C. returned to Lagos after a technical issue and an unexpected aircraft movement. It landed safely in Lagos and four passengers and two flight attendants were seen at a hospital for minor injuries and have been released. We are working with aviation authorities in the U.S. and Nigeria to understand the cause.”