World

United Airlines plane mid-air jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria

United Airlines aircraft returns to Nigeria after mid-air ‘unexpected movement’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025


United Airlines flight from Lagos, Nigeria to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia met with “unexpected” turbulence which injured six people on the board.

According to CNN, four passengers and two crew members got injured on Friday, January 24, 2025, after sudden in-flight movement.

United said in a statement to USA TODAY, “Our flight from Lagos, Nigeria to Washington D.C. returned to Lagos after a technical issue and an unexpected aircraft movement. It landed safely in Lagos and four passengers and two flight attendants were seen at a hospital for minor injuries and have been released. We are working with aviation authorities in the U.S. and Nigeria to understand the cause.”

United Airlines plane mid-air jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria

United Airlines plane mid-air jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
Scarlett Johansson teaches daughter Rose early dating advice

Scarlett Johansson teaches daughter Rose early dating advice

US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts

US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts
Shahid Kapoor addresses Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: 'Shocking'

Shahid Kapoor addresses Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: 'Shocking'

Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation
Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea
Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea
Joseph Wright's iconic works to feature in historic National Gallery exhibition
Joseph Wright's iconic works to feature in historic National Gallery exhibition
Teen sentenced to 52 years for stabbing three girls at Taylor Swift-themed party
Teen sentenced to 52 years for stabbing three girls at Taylor Swift-themed party
Two HIDDEN mountains taller than Mount Everest discovered beneath Earth
Two HIDDEN mountains taller than Mount Everest discovered beneath Earth