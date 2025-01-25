Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors

Princess Charlene has marked her 47th birthday on January 25 amid Prince Albert divorce rumors.
The Princess of Monaco, who was born in Zimbabwe in 1978, rose to fame as a champion swimmer before meeting Prince Albert of Monaco at a swimming event in 2000.
Six years later, the couple began dating which culminated in a grand two-day wedding ceremony in 2011.
However, the milestone birthday of Princess has been overshadowed by speculations surrounding her wedding as she was once again seen without her wedding ring.
She attended the funeral of Didier Guillaume, a prominent French politician, alongside Prince Albert, two days ago.
The princess made striking appearance dressed elegantly in a black mid-length dress, sheer tights, and a Prada purse. However, her missing three-carat diamond engagement ring caught eyes.
When Prince Albert proposed, the former Olympic swimmer accepted the exquisite Repossi ring, and after their wedding, the couple exchanged 18-carat white gold platinum Cartier bands.
This is not the first Princess Charlene has seen without her wedding ring as she has rarely been seen wearing it since 2017, even at significant royal events.