Royal

Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors

The Princess of Monac, who was born in Zimbabwe in 1978, marked her 47th birthday on January 25

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors

Princess Charlene has marked her 47th birthday on January 25 amid Prince Albert divorce rumors.

The Princess of Monaco, who was born in Zimbabwe in 1978, rose to fame as a champion swimmer before meeting Prince Albert of Monaco at a swimming event in 2000.

Six years later, the couple began dating which culminated in a grand two-day wedding ceremony in 2011.

However, the milestone birthday of Princess has been overshadowed by speculations surrounding her wedding as she was once again seen without her wedding ring.

She attended the funeral of Didier Guillaume, a prominent French politician, alongside Prince Albert, two days ago.

The princess made striking appearance dressed elegantly in a black mid-length dress, sheer tights, and a Prada purse. However, her missing three-carat diamond engagement ring caught eyes.

When Prince Albert proposed, the former Olympic swimmer accepted the exquisite Repossi ring, and after their wedding, the couple exchanged 18-carat white gold platinum Cartier bands.

This is not the first Princess Charlene has seen without her wedding ring as she has rarely been seen wearing it since 2017, even at significant royal events. 

Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film

Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof

Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors

Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video

Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
King Charles celebrates Burns Night with new Kilt portrait
King Charles celebrates Burns Night with new Kilt portrait
Prince Andrew takes on new challenge as Royal Lodge falls into 'shocking state'
Prince Andrew takes on new challenge as Royal Lodge falls into 'shocking state'
Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout
Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout
Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement
Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary
King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe
Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe
Princess Charlene breaks cover with bold look amid divorce rumours
Princess Charlene breaks cover with bold look amid divorce rumours
King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise avoids royal role for one major issue
Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise avoids royal role for one major issue