Entertainment

Deborra-Lee Furness gears up for big move after split from Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced the split in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Deborra-Lee Furness gears up for big move after split from Hugh Jackman
Deborra-Lee Furness gears up for big move after split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness embarked on her next chapter following her split from Hugh Jackman.

As per Dailymail.com, the actress and producer possibly planning to return to Australia after her split from her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman.

The 69-year-old actress looked radiant, making a stylish impact at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

During her redcarpet appearance,she told the Herald Sun, “Melbourne will always feel like home.”

She added, “I’ve had a few offers for films back here so I’m still reading some scripts so if there’s something that’s great.”

“I’ve got some projects in New York. I’m in my chapter three. I’m a creative, I love being creative in a variety of areas and I think I’ll be doing more travelling,” she said.

She revealed that her children Ava, 19 and Oscar, 24 love Australia.

To note, in 2023, Deborra and the Deadpool and Wolverine star announced their shocking separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

The former twosome “pursue our individual growth”, and co-parent two children.

Notably, after the split, Hugh has finally confirmed he's now dating his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, 46.

According to the insider, the breakup between the US-based Australian stars might get "messy," as the separated couple finds it difficult to divide their estimated $250 million fortune without a prenuptial agreement.

Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud

Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud

Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession

Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
How often you should clean your exercise mat?

How often you should clean your exercise mat?
Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis plan 'special' tribute for Liam
Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis plan 'special' tribute for Liam
Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud
Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
Coldplay make huge announcement ahead of their last India show
Coldplay make huge announcement ahead of their last India show
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet makes major confession in ‘SNL’
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet makes major confession in ‘SNL’
Kim Kardashian, North West stand back-to-back in adorable height comparison
Kim Kardashian, North West stand back-to-back in adorable height comparison
Zoe Saldana shares sneak peek into her Oscar nomination celebration
Zoe Saldana shares sneak peek into her Oscar nomination celebration
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan new strategy to enjoy intimate date nights
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan new strategy to enjoy intimate date nights
Hugh Jackman breaks silence after ‘incredible’ career milestone
Hugh Jackman breaks silence after ‘incredible’ career milestone
Miley Cyrus brother Braison responds toTrace's concerns over dad Billy Ray
Miley Cyrus brother Braison responds toTrace's concerns over dad Billy Ray
Taylor Swift creates lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s pal with THIS move
Taylor Swift creates lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s pal with THIS move
Ed Sheeran expresses shocking desire as he reflects on his time in Bhutan
Ed Sheeran expresses shocking desire as he reflects on his time in Bhutan