Deborra-Lee Furness gears up for big move after split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness embarked on her next chapter following her split from Hugh Jackman.
As per Dailymail.com, the actress and producer possibly planning to return to Australia after her split from her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman.
The 69-year-old actress looked radiant, making a stylish impact at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.
During her redcarpet appearance,she told the Herald Sun, “Melbourne will always feel like home.”
She added, “I’ve had a few offers for films back here so I’m still reading some scripts so if there’s something that’s great.”
“I’ve got some projects in New York. I’m in my chapter three. I’m a creative, I love being creative in a variety of areas and I think I’ll be doing more travelling,” she said.
She revealed that her children Ava, 19 and Oscar, 24 love Australia.
To note, in 2023, Deborra and the Deadpool and Wolverine star announced their shocking separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.
The former twosome “pursue our individual growth”, and co-parent two children.
Notably, after the split, Hugh has finally confirmed he's now dating his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, 46.
According to the insider, the breakup between the US-based Australian stars might get "messy," as the separated couple finds it difficult to divide their estimated $250 million fortune without a prenuptial agreement.