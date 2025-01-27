Royal

Princess Beatrice rejects husband Edoardo’s wish for her ‘temptation’

Princess Beatrice’s ‘temptation’ could spark conflict among her and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025

Things could soon take surprising turns in Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

While the couple is soon going to welcome their second baby, speculations have started swirling that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter is planning to go against her husband’s heartfelt wish just to fulfil her temptation.

Recently, Robin Edwards, who is a property buying agent at Curetons, while speaking to GB News, stated that the couple’s Gloucestershire home which they bought back in 2021, might not remain their forever home.

Spilling about how Princess Beatrice might reject her Italian husband’s wish, the expert revealed that Edoardo, who has a significant experience in property development, wishes to renovate their current residence, however, the Princess is tempted to relocate to a “larger property,” which could lead to a minor conflict between them.

"It is possible Beatrice and Edoardo might seek a larger property with additional amenities in time," Edwards noted.

He added, "Given Edoardo's extensive property expertise, it is more likely they will consider renovating or extending their current home to make it more suitable for their growing family, rather than moving.”

It is worth mentioning that Princess Beatrice is due to deliver her second baby with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this spring.

