King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry's UK return plan

Buckingham Palace shares emotional message amid Prince Harry's big mission for UK unveiled

  • January 27, 2025
King Charles III has shared a personal message amid Prince Harry's UK return plans with wife Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Just hours before marking the 80th anniversary of the he largest Nazi concentration camp, the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Buckingham Palace has released an emotional post to mark the event.

Royal Family posted a gloomy poster, featuring a railway track, with the words, Holocast Memorial Day and the date, 27th January 2025.

Alongside the photo was a caption that read, "Today is Holocaust Memorial Day, and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp" 

It further added, "The King will attend commemorative events in Poland to mark the anniversary later today."

This update comes shortly after it was reported that Prince Harry will likely to travel to the UK with Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet in April to proceed with his ongoing lawsuit for his family's protection in his home country.

A close friend of Harry told Hello! "The goal for Prince Harry is simple."

They continued, "He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."

For those unversed, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 their security was downgraded.

Now Harry's lawyers will appeal a High Court judgement upholding a Home Office decision to downgrade his security provision in the UK.

