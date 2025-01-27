Royal

King Charles delivers ‘somber’ speech on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

King Charles is set to make history, becoming the first British monarch to visit Auschwitz

  • January 27, 2025
King Charles has delivered a somber speech to Holocaust survivors on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The monarch addressed a group of Holocaust survivors at the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow, Poland, on January 27.

"It is a moment when we recall the depths to which humanity can sink when evil is allowed to flourish, ignored for too long for the world," he said.

King Charles continued, “In a world that remains full of turmoil and strife and has witnessed the emergence of antisemitism, there can be no more important message.”

“The act of remembering the evil of the past remains a vital task and in so doing, we inform our present and shape our future. Here in Krakow, from the ashes of the Holocaust, the Jewish community has been reborn. And there is no greater symbol of this rebirth than the Jewish Community Centre, in which we are gathered here today," he added.

The monarch was welcomed by dignitaries at Krakow Airport before visiting the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in the city.

King Charles is set to make the history by attending service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum and memorial this afternoon, becoming the first British head of state to visit the former Naziconcentration camp.

