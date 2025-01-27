Royal

Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence

Prince William will participate in a reading and candle-lighting ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025


Princess Kate stepped out to join Prince William in London today to take part in Holocaust Memorial Day events.

As per Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the official events together to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

During the event William will participate in a reading and candle-lighting ceremony with young representatives from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and its partner organizations.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will also mark his attendance as he is expected to speak too, and later William will hold a private meeting with him.

To note in 2020, they will also attend events for Holocaust Memorial Day to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Kate and William visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin in July 2017, and Kate launched the Holocaust Gallery at the Imperial War Museum in London in November 2021.

Meanwhile, King Charles after getting the throne, visited Auschwitz for the first time upon his travels to Poland on Monday.

Marking his first foreign trip of 2025, he visited the site to commemorate the 80th anniversary with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and survivors.

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud

Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence

Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
King Charles makes significant announcement amid Poland visit
King Charles makes significant announcement amid Poland visit
King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
King Charles delivers ‘somber’ speech on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
King Charles delivers ‘somber’ speech on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
Princess Eugenie makes first appearance month after snubbing King Charles
Princess Eugenie makes first appearance month after snubbing King Charles
King Harald, Queen Sonja’s nine-year love story to star in Amazon Prime drama
King Harald, Queen Sonja’s nine-year love story to star in Amazon Prime drama
Prince Andrew takes key step for Sarah, Beatrice & Eugenie amid 'isolation'
Prince Andrew takes key step for Sarah, Beatrice & Eugenie amid 'isolation'
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry's UK return plan
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry's UK return plan
Prince Harry plans U.K family trip after Princess Kate big announcement
Prince Harry plans U.K family trip after Princess Kate big announcement