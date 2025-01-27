Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence

Princess Kate stepped out to join Prince William in London today to take part in Holocaust Memorial Day events.
As per Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the official events together to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.
During the event William will participate in a reading and candle-lighting ceremony with young representatives from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and its partner organizations.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will also mark his attendance as he is expected to speak too, and later William will hold a private meeting with him.
To note in 2020, they will also attend events for Holocaust Memorial Day to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Kate and William visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin in July 2017, and Kate launched the Holocaust Gallery at the Imperial War Museum in London in November 2021.
Meanwhile, King Charles after getting the throne, visited Auschwitz for the first time upon his travels to Poland on Monday.
Marking his first foreign trip of 2025, he visited the site to commemorate the 80th anniversary with foreign monarchs, presidents, prime ministers and survivors.