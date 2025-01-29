Royal

Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to attend Invictus Games 2025 after legal battle win

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 29, 2025
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance 

Prince William has released an unexpected video message ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s joint appearance at Invictus Games 2025.

On January 28, the Prince of Wales visited a Lower Blakemere Farm, which is located on his Duchy of Cornwall estate.

During his visit, the future King met farmers who are working towards “net zero.”

William posted a clip from his visit and wrote, “Exploring regenerative farming at Lower Blakemere Farm, one of the Duchy of Cornwall’s seven Focus Farms. The Gorringe family showcase sustainable practices, including repurposed structures and composting projects.”


He further added, “The farm also plays a key role in the Upper Wye Valley ‘Ridge to River’ project, uniting 16 farms to create a resilient landscape that supports biodiversity, protects water, and contributes to climate mitigation and social value.”

The Prince of Wales’ public appearance came after the Duke of Sussex urged people to nominate individuals for the 2025 WellChild Awards in a newly released video.

As reported by Express UK, Meghan will join Harry for the big event, which is set to take place at BC Place Vancouver, Canada on February 8, 2025.

